Port St. Lucie motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash
June 29, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT - Updated June 29 at 11:43 AM

A 58-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a crash with another vehicle Sunday night in Port St. Lucie, police said.

The wreck happened around 8:42 p.m. at the intersection of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard and SW Darwin Boulevard.

Senior Sgt. Lisa Marie Carrasquillo said in a statement that a vehicle made an unlawful left turn in front of the motorcyclist's path, violating the right of way.

Hoby Wayne Womble, 58, of Port St. Lucie was killed after he was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle on June 28, 2020.

The motorcyclist, identified as Hoby Wayne Womble of Port St Lucie, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Carrasquillo said investigators are still investigating the fatal wreck.

It's unclear if the driver of the vehicle suffered any injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

