Port St. Lucie motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash

A 58-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a crash with another vehicle Sunday night in Port St. Lucie, police said.
The wreck happened around 8:42 p.m. at the intersection of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard and SW Darwin Boulevard.
Senior Sgt. Lisa Marie Carrasquillo said in a statement that a vehicle made an unlawful left turn in front of the motorcyclist's path, violating the right of way.
The motorcyclist, identified as Hoby Wayne Womble of Port St Lucie, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Carrasquillo said investigators are still investigating the fatal wreck.
It's unclear if the driver of the vehicle suffered any injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
