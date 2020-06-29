State cases surge by 8,530; deaths pass 3,400 in Florida, 500 in Palm Beach County

Coronavirus cases continue to spike in Florida with a U.S.-high 8,530 increase but 1,055 less than the record the day before, as deaths rose by 29 to 3,419, including 11 in Palm Beach County for a total of 503, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday.
Over three days, cases statewide have risen by 27,057, including a record 9,585 Saturday and previous mark of 8,942, for an average of 9,019. Cases had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The positive rate also has been surging to 7.5 percent overall as testing has intensified, including more than 72,000 tests reported by labs on Saturday, and the median age has been going down to 41 now.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 461 compared with 430 Saturday and the record 658 Friday for a total of 13,389, including residents and nonresidents. All 11 of Palm Beach County's new deaths were in long-term care facilities. Unlike Palm Beach County, there were no additional deaths on the Treasure Coast.
The total number of cases, including residents and nonresidents, reached 141,075 since the first two were announced on March `1.
Before Friday's record the highest was 5,511 set Wednesday. The next day cases rose by 5,004.
Florida's cases reported Sunday were No. 1 in the nation ahead of three hotspots – Texas with 5,357 for a total of 148,723 followed by California with 4,810 for 211,243 total and Arizona with 3,858 for a total of 7,3908. Florida is in sixth place overall. The total U.S. number was 40,540, below the record of 47,341 Friday.
In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 43,784 for an increase of 45.0 percent.
Cases have exploded in South Florida – with a one-day increase of 2,252 from 1,366 Saturday in Miami-Dade and 592 compared with 726 in Broward. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 35 in Indian River, 76 in St. Lucie, 60 in Martin and 10 in Okeechobee.
Palm Beach County has risen by 2,635 cases in one week for a 24.5 percent gain. Miami Dade has risen by 7,924 at 30.7 percent and Broward by 3,468 at 31.1 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 385 cases for 25.2 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 438 for 36.1 percent, Indian River County by 266 for 68.4 percent and Okeechobee County by 98 for 40.0 percent.
Deaths rose by 229 in the state over seven days for 7.2 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 35 for 7.5 percent. The U.S. figures are 3.4 percent with the world at 6.9 percent.
The total number of deaths in the state including nonresidents was 3,518 through Friday, a rise of 29, a figure that state doesn't include on its dashboard or daily report.
Testing has ramped up in Florida, including massive sites throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers, and the state has eased restrictions. Through Saturday night, labs reported 72,195 tests compared with 78,318 the day before and 34,317 on June 14. The state occasionally makes updates on tests from previous days.
The state reported 12.40 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive, compared with 12.74 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 5.35. Of all results reported by labs Saturday, the positive rate was 13.97 percent compared with 14.34 percent the day before and 6.68 percent among 34,317 tests two week ago.
The overall positive rate Saturday is up three-tenths of 1 percent from 6.9, compared with 6.1 percent one week ago and 10 percent several weeks ago.
The total tests conducted were 1,883,244, including 1,740,822 negative ones.
Last Saturday, the cases increase was 3,494.
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 2.4 percent in the state compared with 4.9 percent in the United States and 4.9 percent worldwide, which passed 504,000 deaths and passed 10.2 million cases.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.8 percent, compared with Broward at 2.6 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.7 percent in St. Lucie, 2.4 percent in Indian River and 1.3 percent in Martin.
On Thursday, 24 additional deaths were reported in the state after 39 Friday, 46 Thursday, 44 Wednesday, 60 Tuesday, 12 Monday. Last Sunday, the state increase was 17.
Miami-Dade rose by 6 deaths to lead the state with 953. Broward remained at 382, as well as St. Lucie at 45, Martin at 25 and Indian River at 16. Okeechobee has none. In fourth place is Lee County with 156, and increase of 4.
The state record for increase is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 – once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Seventeen of the 29 deaths were in South Florida for a total of 1,924, of 56.3 percent, though the population only comprises 30 percent of the state total.
On Saturday, two deaths were reported in Palm Beach County.
Ten new deaths were identified in the state report Sunday from Palm Beach County as four men and six women, ranging from 71 to 100. All but two were at least 90, including the 100-year-old man. The oldest ever death in the county is a 101-year-old woman.
The youngest fatality in the state was reported Friday as a 16-year-old girl from Lee County, who was listed in the state database as a case on Tuesday, the day she died, WFLA reported. Carsyn Davis, of Fort Myers, was to a hospital one week ago Friday, two days before her 17th birthday
A 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, who was counted as a confirmed case last Friday, previously was the youngest person to die from coronavirus. Others in the 15-24 age class are a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Nineteen people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade reported Wednesday, surpassing two women who were 104 from Sarasota and Hillsborough. A total of 1,228 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older in data through Saturday. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 29 percent age 55 and older – compared with 40 percent two weeks ago – and 8 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 1,886 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 145, and 62 were hospitalized, with no increase in one day. From 5-14, there are 4,099, an increase of 256, with 53 in the hospital at one time, also no increase.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 19 states, including Nevada at 500, which reported no new deaths.
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 3,103, an increase of 129. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 100 to 2,743 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,238 from 1,198, Boca Raton at 1,344, up from 1,294, Delray Beach at 865 from 843. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,060, an increase of 45, followed with Stuart with 897 vs. 868.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 9 to 167, compared with only 3 on May 31.
The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 13,389 cases out of 140,394 total tested for 9.5 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 33,714positive cases out of 301,442 tested for 11.2 percent, and Broward is second with 14,620 cases and 190,652 tested for 7.7 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 1,910 of 16,294 for 11.7 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 1,652 positive out of 22,093 for 7.5 percent, Indian River with 655 out of 13,776 for 4.8 percent and Okeechobee with 343 out of 3,462 for 9.9 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 14,244 people in the state have been hospitalized, which is 108 more than the day before and a rise from 13,037 last Sunday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 1,750, in Palm Beach County, an increase of 13; 170 in Martin, an increase of 5; 159 in St. Lucie with an increase of 1, Indian River remained at 56, and Okeechobee increased by 3 to 31.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has said there is sufficient hospital bed capacity in the state, including intensive care units. In addition, hospitals can turn regular beds into ones for intensive care.
More than half of the deaths, 1,807, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 221 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 25 and Palm Beach County increased by 11.
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 213 ahead of Louisiana, which reported 9 deaths Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 159 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 388 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,618 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 64.7 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 128,437 with 285 additional deaths Sunday after 512 Saturday. There have been 18 days in a row of deaths under 1,000. Johns Hopkins reports 125,799.
Cases hit 2,637,077 with 40,540 after the record 47,341 Friday.
Last Sunday, there were 271 more deaths and 26,102 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 4,172.
The states with the 10 most total deaths reported 193 more deaths, led by New York with 32. Others were No. 2 New Jersey with 27, No. 3 Massachusetts with 19, No. 4 Illinois with 15, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 3, No. 6 Michigan with 5, No. 7 California with 31, No. 8 Connecticut with 5.
No. 13 Georgia added 2 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with no increase.
One week ago Saturday in the United States, it was 124,265, two weeks ago there were 118,815, three weeks ago there were 114,344, four weeks ago there were 108,223, five weeks ago 101,217, six weeks ago 92,739, seven weeks ago 83,375, eight weeks ago 69,949 nine weeks ago 56,441, 10 weeks ago 41,628, 11 weeks ago 26,201, 12 weeks ago 11,953, 13 weeks ago 3,280, 14 weeks ago 512, 15 weeks ago 73, 16 weeks ago 22, 17 weeks ago 1, 18 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 8.3 percent of the 3,454 additional deaths Saturday – a figure that has been declining – and 25.5 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 32,517. The additional death toll Saturday was 4,447.
Sunday had 163,172 cases after a record 194,190 Friday.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 555 deaths after 994 Saturday. The record is 1,492 on June 4. The total is 57,658 compared with 43,389 two weeks ago. Brazil added 29,313 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,345,254 cases – about half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 267 more deaths late Sunday compared with 602 Saturday as well as 4,050 cases. The record was 1,092 on June 4. The nation's deaths have risen from 17,147 to 26,648 in two weeks into seventh place.
India reported 384 deaths after 414 Saturday to rise to 16,487 in eighth place, compared with 9,520 two weeks ago. The Asian nation also reported 19,620 cases after a record 20,131 Saturday.
Five European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 100 to 36 – among the lowest since the pandemic for third place with 43,550, which behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 22 after 8, matching the lowest since Feb. 29.
No. 5 France didn't report any data over the weekend after 26 Friday and a high of 1,494. No. 6 Spain added 2 and No. 10 Belgium reported none. Germany, which was displaced from the top 10 recently by Iran and has dropped to 13th, added 3. No. 9 Iran reported 144 deaths.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 634,437, including an additional 6,791, behind the United States and Brazil. The nation added 104 more deaths in 12th place, rising past Germany.
No. 14 Canada added 6.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, didn't report any data over the weekend after 50 deaths Friday for a total of 5,280 in 17th. Neighboring Norway didn't report any deaths to remain at 249 and 9 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 19th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 12 cases Monday. The 57 cases one week ago Sunday were the highest since 89 on April 13.
