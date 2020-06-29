State's coronavirus case increase significantly down to 5,266; deaths rise by 28

Florida's case surge subsided with 5,226 – more than 4,300 less than the record – as deaths rose by 28 to 3,447, including Miami-Dade's 22, the only county in South Florida with a change, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday.
Palm Beach County remained at 503 deaths, which is third in the state behind Miami-Dade and Broward.
Over the previous three days, cases statewide rose by 27,057, including 8,530 Sunday, a record 9,585 Saturday and previous mark of 8,942, for an average of 9,019. Cases had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Data from the weekend reported on Monday traditionally are lower. The total number of tests reported by labs was 41,626 compared with 72,159 the day before.
The positive rate also has been surging to 7.6 percent overall as testing has intensified and the median age has been going down to 40 now.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 322 compared with 461 Sunday and the record 658 Friday for a total of 13,711, including residents and nonresidents.
The total number of cases, including residents and nonresidents, reached 146,341 since the first two were announced on March `1.
Before the records Friday and Saturday, the highest was 5,511 set Wednesday. The next day cases rose by 5,004.
Florida's cases reported Sunday were No. 1 in the nation ahead of three hotspots – Texas with 5,357 for a total of 148,723 followed by California with 4,810 for 211,243 total and Arizona with 3,858 for a total of 7,3908. Florida is in sixth place overall. The total U.S. number was 40,540, below the record of 47,341 Friday.
In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 46,124 for an increase of 46.0 percent. One week ago Monday, cases passed the 100,000 milestone with an additional 2,926.
Cases have exploded in South Florida – with a one-day increase of 1,508 from 2,252 Sunday in Miami-Dade and 405 compared with 592 in Broward. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 31in Indian River, 39 in St. Lucie, 69 in Martin and 17 in Okeechobee.
Palm Beach County has risen by 2,768 cases in one week for a 25.3 percent gain. Miami Dade has risen by 8,893 at 33.8 percent and Broward by 3,672 at 32.3.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 454 cases for 29.8 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 465 for 37.9percent, Indian River County by 277 for 67.7 percent and Okeechobee County by 93 for 37.2 percent.
Deaths rose by 246 in the state over seven days for 7.2 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 35 for 7.5 percent. The U.S. figures are 3.4 percent with the world at 6.9 percent.
The total number of deaths in the state including nonresidents was 3,518 through Sunday, a rise of 29, a figure that state doesn't include on its dashboard or daily report.
Testing has ramped up in Florida, including massive sites throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers, and the state has eased restrictions. Through Sunday night, labs reported a decrease of 30,533 tests to 41,626. The total was 34,317 on June 14. The state occasionally makes updates on tests from previous days.
The state reported 13.67 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive, compared with 12.40 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 7.31. Of all results reported by labs Saturday, the positive rate was 15.71 percent compared with 13.95 percent the day before and 9.75 percent among 39,297 tests two week ago.
The overall positive rate Sunday was up one-tenth from 7.5 and 6.2 percent one week ago with it at 10 percent several weeks ago.
The total tests conducted were 1,914,151, including 1,766,402 negative ones.
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 2.4 percent in the state compared with 4.9 percent in the United States and 4.9 percent worldwide, which passed 504,000 deaths and passed 10.2 million cases Sunday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.7 percent, compared with Broward at 2.5 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.7 percent in St. Lucie, 2.3 percent in Indian River and 1.3 percent in Martin.
On Sunday, 29 additional deaths were reported after 24 Saturday, 39 Friday, 46 Thursday, 44 Wednesday, 60 Tuesday, last 12 Monday.
Miami-Dade has 953 deaths with the increase of 22, including a 28-year-old man. Broward remained at 382, as well as St. Lucie at 45, Martin at 25 and Indian River at 16. Okeechobee has none.
The state record for increase is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 – once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
In South Florida, there 1,946, or 56.5 percent of the state total, though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The youngest fatality in the state was reported Friday as a 16-year-old girl from Lee County, who was listed in the state database as a case on Tuesday, the day she died, WFLA reported. Carsyn Davis, of Fort Myers, was to a hospital one week ago Friday, two days before her 17th birthday.
A 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, who was counted as a confirmed case last Friday, previously was the youngest person to die from coronavirus. Others in the 15-24 age class are a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Twenty people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade reported Wednesday, surpassing two women who were 104 from Sarasota and Hillsborough. A total of 1,238 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 10 in one day.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older in data through Saturday. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 29 percent age 55 and older – compared with 40 percent two weeks ago – and 8 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 2,131 1,886 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 245, and 62 were hospitalized, with no increase in one day. From 5-14, there are 4,297, an increase of 198, with 54 in the hospital at one time, an increase of 1.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 19 states, including Nevada at 500, which reported no new deaths Sunday.
Through West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 3,180, an increase of 73. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 46 to 2,789 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,271 from 1,238, Boca Raton at 1,380, up from 1,344, Delray Beach at 887 from 865. A total of 281 in the county were not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,083, an increase of 23, followed with Stuart with 936 vs. 897.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 9 to 176, compared with only 3 on May 31.
The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 13,711 cases out of 142,690 total tested for 9.6 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 35,222 positive cases out of 307,966 tested for 11.4 percent, and Broward is second with 15,045 cases and 193,471 tested for 7.8 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 1,979 of 16,540 for 12.0 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 1,691 positive out of 22,342 for 7.6 percent, Indian River with 686 out of 14,040 for 4.9 percent and Okeechobee with 360 out of 3,527 for 10.2 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 14,354 people in the state have been hospitalized, which is 110 more than the day before and a rise from 13,119 last Monday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 1,767, in Palm Beach County, an increase of 14; 172 in Martin, an increase of 2; 162 in St. Lucie with an increase of 2, Indian River went up by 1 to 57, and Okeechobee increased by 1 to 32.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has said there is sufficient hospital bed capacity in the state, including intensive care units. In addition, hospitals can turn regular beds into ones for intensive care.
More than half of the deaths, 1,819, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 221 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 12 and Palm Beach County stayed the same.
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 213 ahead of Louisiana, which reported 9 deaths Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 160 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 388 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,618 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 64.7 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 128,437 with 285 additional deaths Sunday after 512 Saturday. There have been 18 days in a row of deaths under 1,000. Johns Hopkins reports 125,799.
Cases hit 2,637,077 with 40,540 after the record 47,341 Friday.
Last Sunday, there were 271 more deaths and 26,102 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 4,172.
The states with the 10 most total deaths reported 193 more deaths, led by New York with 32. Others were No. 2 New Jersey with 27, No. 3 Massachusetts with 19, No. 4 Illinois with 15, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 3, No. 6 Michigan with 5, No. 7 California with 31, No. 8 Connecticut with 5.
No. 13 Georgia added 2 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with no increase.
One week ago Sunday in the United States, it was 124,634, two weeks ago there were 120,247, three weeks ago there were 114,941, four weeks ago there were 108,958, five weeks ago 101,726, six weeks ago 93,776, seven weeks ago 83,449, eight weeks ago 71,287, nine weeks ago 57,844, 10 weeks ago 43,609, 11 weeks ago 27,947, 12 weeks ago 13,476, 13 weeks ago 4,102, 14 weeks ago 693, 15 weeks ago 95, 16 weeks ago 26, 17 weeks ago 6, 18 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 8.3 percent of the 3,454 additional deaths Saturday – a figure that has been declining – and 25.5 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 32,517.
The additional death toll Saturday was 4,447.
Sunday had 163,172 cases after a record 194,190 Friday.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 555 deaths after 994 Saturday. The record is 1,492 on June 4. The total is 57,658 compared with 43,389 two weeks ago. Brazil added 29,313 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,345,254 cases – about half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 267 more deaths late Sunday compared with 602 Saturday as well as 4,050 cases. The record was 1,092 on June 4. The nation's deaths have risen from 17,147 to 26,648 in two weeks into seventh place.
India reported 384 deaths after 414 Saturday to rise to 16,487 in eighth place, compared with 9,520 two weeks ago. The Asian nation also reported 19,620 cases after a record 20,131 Saturday.
Five European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 100 to 36 – among the lowest since the pandemic for third place with 43,550, which behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 22 after 8, matching the lowest since Feb. 29.
No. 5 France didn't report any data over the weekend after 26 Friday and a high of 1,494. No. 6 Spain added 2 and No. 10 Belgium reported none. Germany, which was displaced from the top 10 recently by Iran and has dropped to 13th, added 3. No. 9 Iran reported 144 deaths.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 634,437, including an additional 6,791, behind the United States and Brazil. The nation added 104 more deaths in 12th place, rising past Germany.
No. 14 Canada added 6.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, didn't report any data over the weekend after 50 deaths Friday for a total of 5,280 in 17th. Neighboring Norway didn't report any deaths to remain at 249 and 9 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 19th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 12 cases Monday. The 57 cases one week ago Sunday were the highest since 89 on April 13.
