Treasure Coast Food Bank offers culinary training program

FORT PIERCE, FLA - Job seekers with a passion for cooking or interested in a future working in a professional kitchen can jump start their training with Treasure Coast Food Bank’s Culinary Training Academy.
This opportunity is a chance to learn what it’s like to work in a restaurant or other professional kitchen and what’s required for a career in the culinary industry.
The course includes cooking and food safety lessons, and also provides students with the requirements need to obtain an entry-level food handler certificate.
Treasure Coast Food Bank’s Executive Chef Daniel Leavy leads the program.
Leavy’s background includes a decade teaching a high school culinary arts program.
Treasure Coast Food Bank also has programs available for those interested in a career in supply chain operations.
For more information about the program, click here: stophunger.org/workforce-development/
