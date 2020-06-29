Woman writes song after the death of George Floyd

The killing of George Floyd reignited conversations on racial injustice.
For one West Palm Beach mom, finding the right words for her sons was not easy. But three words helped break her silence.
Those three words, "I can't breathe" are stained in Kitty Lundan's memory and now she's using music to shed light on her experiences as a Black mother in America.
After George Floyd’s death, Kitty Lundan says she struggled to find the right words for her sons.
“The part when he called out for his mother at the time of his untimely death it took me back to me being a mother of two black men and I just wouldn’t imagine having that happen to any mother and his is what inspired me,” she said. “This was really a letter to my sons.”
The song is called ‘Now I Can’t Breathe,’ Kitty says it represents her struggles and fears of raising two young black men, not knowing how they’ll be perceived out in the world.
“The first words that came to me was that they can kill you with their knees they don’t need guns. When I wrote that, I started crying immediately because I know how vulnerable life is and when they go out and they are amongst everyone else people don’t usually see them as my babies,” she says.
Her son, Chadric Russell, said, “There’s is always a side of me that thinks in the back of my mind if I go out will I be safe will I be able to come back home and tell my parents that I love them.”
The music video is now gaining national attention. This family hopes it will inspire others to speak their truth.
