Bar owners consider legal action over closures

Various local bars and restaurants are trying to fight back on restrictions to alcohol sales that they say continue to threaten their businesses and livelihoods.
Some are now considering taking legal action.
But first, the owners of Vine and Barley downtown Stuart sent a letter to county leaders and Governor Ron DeSantis to explain their frustrations with how the new restriction is impacting them.
“All businesses are essential,” wrote Mark Carbone. “We just want the word out--don’t punish the good guys.”
Carbone’s son and bar manager Eric Carbone said they were following all of the regulations and guidelines before the restrictions.
“These businesses that do not follow the rules and never intend to should be shut down for a week or more so they can feel the consequences of their actions rather than us,” Carbone wrote. “We’ve actually had ABT and ATF come in and thank us for following the rules and we’re shut down.”
Eric Carbone hopes county commissioners might consider reaching out to the governor’s office as well to voice the frustrations of local bar owners.
Otherwise, Vine and Barley might consider consulting with an attorney to find other means of financial relief.
“We’ve paddled down that river. We’re going to see what happens but it’s definitely something that we’re thinking about,” Carbone said.
The owners of Lures Riverfront Restaurant in Jensen Beach might also pursue legal action.
“I'm not an attorney, but we’re going to discuss things and get some legal advice and see where we go from there,” said co-owner Mike Denyes.
He has not received any financial relief for his business since taking a major hit to business.
His restaurant can still serve food, but alcohol sales are a big part of their sales.
“We’re trying to keep everybody working as much as we can,” Denyes said.
