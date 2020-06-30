Demand for coronavirus testing on the rise as cases increase

With the increase in coronavirus cases, testing sites at many locations have also seen a jump in demand.
In the past few weeks, long lines have resulted in expanded wait times at sites in Florida, Texas and other states.
The number of locations offering coronavirus tests continues to increase. Still, some lawmakers and medical experts said last week they worry that Florida won't be able to handle the heightened demand.
Some health experts attribute the rise in demand to employers wanting to test returning staff and an increase in general health concerns.
Florida recorded 6,093 new coronavirus cases and 58 new deaths on Tuesday, according to data provided by the state.
WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny is looking at coronavirus testing in Palm Beach County and the wait times patients are encountering. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 5:30 for a full report.
