DeSantis extends moratorium on evictions, foreclosures

Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures Tuesday night, just hours before it was set to expire.
The executive order extends the moratorium, which was set to expire Wednesday, until Aug. 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
During a news conference at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, where he signed two environmental bills into law, DeSantis refused to answer a question from a reporter about whether he would extend the moratorium.
"Anyone else want to ask a new question?" DeSantis said.
DeSantis, who initially ordered the moratorium on April 2, has twice extended it already.
Once the moratorium has expired, Florida courts will be able to again begin processing eviction and foreclosure cases. Tenants who face eviction, in most cases, have just five days to pay the back rent they owe for their cases to be heard.
