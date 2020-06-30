DeSantis signs new environmental laws at Loggerhead Marinelife Center

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Juno Beach to highlight the passage of new laws to protect Florida's environment.
Speaking at Loggerhead Marinelife Center, DeSantis signed two bills into law for environmental accountability and water quality.
The visit to Juno Beach comes a day after DeSantis signed a $92.2 billion budget that included more than $625 million for Everglades restoration and the protection of water resources.
More than $322 million will go toward Everglades restoration projects, $50 million for springs restoration, $160 million for targeted water quality improvements, $40 million for alternative water supply, and $25 million to combat harmful algal blooms and red tide.
Next year's budget also includes $100 million for Florida Forever, the state's acquisition program to preserve natural resources.
The governor was joined by first lady Casey DeSantis and Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein.
DeSantis also addressed the increase in coronavirus cases and said Florida is "well-positioned for whatever comes down the pike."
"Hospitals have a lot of capacity," said the governor.
He said the emphasis should be "protecting the vulnerable" and advised people at less risk to limit contact with people 65 years and older.
"We are not going back closing things," said DeSantis.
