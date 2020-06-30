DeSantis to speak at Loggerhead Marinelife Center

WATCH LIVE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER BELOW AT 2 P.M.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Juno Beach.
DeSantis will be at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center at 2 p.m. where the focus is expected to be on science and the environment.
The governor's office said in a statement that he will be joined by first lady Casey DeSantis and Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein.
The visit to Juno Beach comes a day after DeSantis signed a $92.2 billion budget that included more than $625 million for Everglades restoration and the protection of water resources.
