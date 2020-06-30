Hotels optimistic ahead of holiday weekend reopening

Hundreds of hotel employees will return to work this week as Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa reopens.
The hotel shuttered its doors nearly 100 days ago in response to the pandemic.
However, this Wednesday will mark a new chapter for Eau Palm Beach with a detailed list of guidelines in place.
“After temporarily putting life on ‘pause,’ we are thrilled to welcome guests back to Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa this summer,” said Tim Nardi, General Manager of Eau Palm Beach.
“There’s no better place to reconnect, rejuvenate and play in relaxed luxury than Eau Palm Beach.”
As the nation grapples with the economic fallout from the outbreak, the American Hotel & Lodging Association the road to recovery will be slow for the hotel industry.
The industry trade group reports six in ten hotel rooms remain empty and business travel is not expected to fully rebound until 2022.
“Getting our economy back on track starts with supporting the hotel industry and helping them regain their footing,” said Chip Rogers President & CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “Hotels positively impact every community across the country, creating jobs, investing in communities, and supporting billions of dollars in tax revenue that local governments use to fund education, infrastructure and so much more.”
Business experts also advise employers to make sure customers receive clear and consistent communication about CDC guidelines when entering facilities.
“I think our economy is pretty resilient, particularly in Florida. I think Florida has an opportunity to turn it around by having strong, effective leadership,” said Dr. Hertelendy, a business professor at Florida International University in Miami.
The CDC states that everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public and keep social distance by standing at least 6 feet apart from others.
