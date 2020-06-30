Martin County to close public beaches for Fourth of July weekend

On the heels of other beach closures in South Florida, Martin County officials announced Tuesday afternoon that public beaches will be closed for the July Fourth weekend.
The beach closure is in effect from Thursday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 7 a.m.
All Martin County public beaches, boardwalks, walkways, public parking areas and the area on the beach beginning at the entrance of the beach will also be closed, according to a statement from the county.
The order "does not apply to property owners or residents or visitors who may access the beach via private crossovers."
County officials said the order was issued to protect the health of residents and visitors from the spread of the coronavirus as cases continue to climb in Florida.
The latest closure comes come a day after Palm Beach County issued an order, closing all beaches this weekend.
Similar actions were enacted by Miami-Dade and Broward counties to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Monroe County, and several municipalities in the Florida Keys, announced Tuesday that all public parks and beaches will be closed for the holiday weekend.
The Vero Beach City Council voted Tuesday to allow beach access to only city residents and residents of Indian River County.
