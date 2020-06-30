Most beaches, parks in Fla. Keys to close for weekend

Vacationers may want to think twice about headed to the Florida Keys this Fourth of July weekend. Much of the popular island chain will be closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Monroe County and several municipalities, including Key West, announced that all public parks and beaches will be closed for the holiday weekend.
Marathon, Islamorada and Key Colony Beach will also be closed.
All county-owned beaches and parks will close Thursday at 5 p.m. and won't reopen until Tuesday.
State parks in the Keys will also be closed Friday through Sunday.
Key West is also prohibiting vehicle traffic on most of Duval Street for the Fourth of July weekend. Mallory Square will also be closed.
Although boat ramps in Key Largo and Islamorada will be closed, boat ramp access elsewhere in the Keys could be limited.
Fireworks displays in Key West and Key Largo have also been canceled.
Beaches along Florida's eastern coast will now be closed from Palm Beach County south to Key West. Vero Beach is also restricting beach access to residents.
Scripps Only Content 2020