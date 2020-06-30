Okeechobee Co. woman charged in ex-boyfriend's homicide

June 30, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT - Updated June 30 at 10:08 AM

A Florida woman is facing homicide charges in the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Roykeria Wiley of Okeechobee County was seen in surveillance camera footage running from a South Bay, Florida home moments after 43-year-old Estevan Rodriguez was shot from close range.

The footage also captured a man running from the home and getting into the woman's truck.

Authorities say the couple broke up and Wiley had a violent outburst in that home three days before the killing.

The Palm Beach Post reports a judge ordered Monday that Wiley remain jailed without the possibility of posting bail.

