Palm Beach County Water Utilities announces temporary modification of disinfection process

The Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department announced Tuesday that its water disinfection process will temporarily be modified.
The modification that will take place between Wednesday, July 8, and Wednesday, July 29, will be done in order to maintain compliance with regulatory water quality requirements in the water distribution system
The department said free chlorine, as opposed to chloramine, will be used during this period of time and customers may notice a slight chlorine taste and odor to the water. This is a temporary condition and will not cause any adverse health effects.
The department also advises users of home dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks to seek professional advice as the method of removing free chlorine residuals differs from removing chloramine residuals.
For more information, call PBCWUD at 561-740-4600, option 1.
