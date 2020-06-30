State's new coronavirus cases rise by 6,093; death toll climbs by 58 to pass 3,500

Florida's new coronavirus cases rose by 6,093, about 57 percent less than the record, as deaths surged by 58 in one day to 3,505, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's death toll increased by 7 to 510, which is third in the state behind Miami-Dade and Broward counties. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie was the only county to report new deaths – rising by 2 to 47.
Tuesday's new cases were 867 less than the previous total of 5,226. The record was 9,585 set Saturday.
During a three-day stretch from Friday through Sunday, cases statewide rose by 27,057, including 8,530 Sunday and 8,942 Friday, for an average of 9,019. Cases had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Data traditional, including death totals, traditional spike on Tuesday after the weekend.
The total number of tests reported by labs was 41,671 through Monday night compared with 4,099 the day before. The positive rate was 14.4 percent compared with 13.5 the day before and 10.1 two weeks ago when there were 23,932.
The positive rate also has been surging to 7.8 percent overall, up 2 tenths of a point, as testing has intensified and the median age has been going down to 40 now, including 37 among cases reported Monday. The positive rate was 6.4 percent one week ago and 10 percent several weeks ago.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 439 compared with 322 Monday and the record 658 Friday for a total of 14,150, including residents and nonresidents.
The total number of cases, including residents and nonresidents, reached 152,434 since the first two were announced on March `1.
Before the records Friday and Saturday, the highest was 5,511 set Wednesday. The next day cases rose by 5,004.
Florida's cases reported Monday were second in the nation behind California with 5,307 for 216,550 total. Third was Texas with 4,288 for a total of 153,011. The total U.S. number was 44,734, below the record of 47,341 Friday.
In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 48,931 for an increase of 47.3 percent. One week ago, there were 3,286.
Cases have exploded in South Florida – with Miam-Dade's increased 1,598 from 1,508 and Broward dropping from 592 to 579. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 76 in Martin, 33 in St. Lucie, 11 in Indian River, and 17 in Okeechobee.
Palm Beach County has risen by 3,070 cases in one week for a 27.7 percent gain. Miami Dade has risen by 9,998 at 37.3 percent and Broward by 3,880 at 33.0 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 444 cases for 27.6 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 475 for 38.0 percent, Indian River County by 275 for 65.2 percent and Okeechobee County by 104 for 40.6 percent.
Deaths rose by 268 in the state over seven days for 8.3 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 34 for 7.1 percent. The U.S. figures are 3.3 percent with the world at 6.7 percent.
The total number of deaths in the state including nonresidents was 3,546 through Monday, a rise of 28, a figure that state doesn't include on its dashboard or daily report.
Testing has ramped up in Florida, including massive sites throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers, and the state has eased restrictions.
Through Sunday night, the state reported 13.67 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive, compared with 12.40 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 7.31.
The total tests conducted were 1,914,151, including 1,766,402 negative ones.
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 2.3 percent in the state compared with 4.8 percent in the United States and 4.9 percent worldwide, which passed 507,000 deaths and passed 10.4 million cases Monday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.6 percent, compared with Broward at 2.5 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.7 percent in St. Lucie, 2.3 percent in Indian River and 1.2 percent in Martin.
On Monday, 28 additional deaths were reported after 29 Sunday, 24 Saturday, 39 Friday, 46 Thursday, 44 Wednesday, 64 last Tuesday.
Miami-Dade has 991 deaths, a rise of 16 in one day and 73 in one week. Broward increased by 1 to 383 and just 5 over 7 days.
Remaining the same were Martin at 25 and Indian River at 16. Okeechobee has none.
The state record for increase is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 – once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Sixteen of the 58 deaths were in South Florida for a total of 1,962, or 56.0 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The youngest fatality in the state was reported Friday as a 16-year-old girl from Lee County, who was listed in the state database as a case on Tuesday, the day she died, WFLA reported. Carsyn Davis, of Fort Myers, was admitted to a hospital one week ago Friday, two days before her 17th birthday.
A 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, who was counted as a confirmed case last Friday, previously was the youngest person to die from coronavirus. Others in the 15-24 age class are a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Twenty people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade reported Wednesday, surpassing two women who were 104 from Sarasota and Hillsborough. A total of 1,238 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 10 in one day.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older in data through Monday. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 29 percent age 55 and older – compared with 40 percent two weeks ago – and 8 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 2,131 1,886 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 245, and 62 were hospitalized, with no increase in one day. From 5-14, there are 4,297, an increase of 198, with 54 in the hospital at one time, an increase of 1.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including New Mexico at 493 but behind Nevada at 504, which reported 4 new deaths Monday.
Through Monday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 3,180, an increase of 73. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 46 to 2,789 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,271 from 1,238, Boca Raton at 1,380, up from 1,344, Delray Beach at 887 from 865. A total of 281 in the county were not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,083, an increase of 23, followed with Stuart with 936 vs. 897.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 9 to 176, compared with only 3 on May 31.
The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 14,150 cases out of 144,928 total tested for 9.8 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 36,820 positive cases out of 315,151 tested for 11.7 percent, and Broward is second with 15,624 cases and 196,912 tested for 7.9 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 2,055 of 16,807 for 12.2 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 1,724 positive out of 22,531 for 7.7 percent, Indian River with 697 out of 14,155 for 4.9 percent and Okeechobee with 377 out of 3,617 for 10.4 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 14,580 people in the state have been hospitalized, which is 226 more than the day before and a rise from 13,325 last Tuesday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Through Monday, the number is 1,767, in Palm Beach County, an increase of 14; 172 in Martin, an increase of 2; 162 in St. Lucie with an increase of 2, Indian River went up by 1 to 57, and Okeechobee increased by 1 to 32.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has said there is sufficient hospital bed capacity in the state, including intensive care units. In addition, hospitals can turn regular beds into ones for intensive care.
More than half of the deaths, 1,819, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 221 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 12 and Palm Beach County stayed the same.
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 241 ahead of Louisiana, which reported no deaths Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 160 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 389 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,619 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 65.1 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death toll at 128,783 with 346 additional deaths Monday after 285 Sunday. There have been 19 days in a row of deaths under 1,000. Johns Hopkins reports 126,127.
Cases hit 2,681,811 with 44,734 after the record 47,341 Friday.
Last Monday, there were 369 more deaths and 312,514 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 4,149.
The states with the 10 most total deaths reported 151 more deaths, led by No. 7 California with 41. New York, which reported 799 deaths in one day in April, added 12 Monday – the lowest since the pandemic.
Others were No. 2 New Jersey also with 5, No. 3 Massachusetts with 35, No. 4 Illinois with 14, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 9, No. 6 Michigan with 3, No. 8 Connecticut with 4.
No. 13 Georgia added 6 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with an increase of 10.
One week ago Tuesday in the United States, it was 125,505, two weeks ago there were 121,106, three weeks ago there were 116,0471, four weeks ago there were 110,104, five weeks ago 102,508, six weeks ago 95,357, seven weeks ago 95,357, eight weeks ago 73,691, nine weeks ago 60,381, 10 weeks ago 46,358, 11 weeks ago 30,573, 12 weeks ago 15,743, 13 weeks ago 5,201, 14 weeks ago 963, 15 weeks ago 121, 16 weeks ago 31, 17 weeks ago 9, 18 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 10.1 percent of the 2,415 additional deaths Monday – a figure that has been declining – and 25.4 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 31,939.
The additional death toll Sunday was 3,467.
Monday had 163,172 cases after a record 194,190 Friday.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 727 deaths after 555 Sunday. The record is 1,492 on June 4. The total is 58,385 compared with 44,118 two weeks ago. Brazil added 25,234 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,370,488 cases – about half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 473 more deaths late Monday compared with 267 Sunday as well as 4,050 cases. The record was 1,092 on June 4. The nation's deaths have risen from 17,580 to 27,121 in two weeks into seventh place.
India reported 417 deaths after 384 Sunday to rise to 16,904 in eighth place, compared with 9,915 two weeks ago. The Asian nation also reported 18,339 cases after a record 20,131 Saturday.
Five European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 36 to 25 – among the lowest since the pandemic for third place with 43,575, which is behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 6 deaths, the lowest 4 on Feb. 28. Sunday's total was 22.
No. 5 France reported 18 after no data during the weekend and a high of 1,494. No. 6 Spain added 3 and No. 10 Belgium reported none for the second day in a row. Germany, which was displaced from the top 10 recently by Iran and has dropped to 13th, added 12. No. 9 Iran reported 162 deaths.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 641,156, including an additional 6,719, behind the United States and Brazil. The nation added 93 more deaths in 12th place.
No. 14 Canada added 44 after 6 Sunday.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, reported 12 additional deaths after no data over the weekend for a total of 5,310 in 17th. Neighboring Norway didn't report any deaths for five days in a row to remain at 249 and 7 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 19th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 19 cases Tuesday. The 57 cases one week ago Sunday were the highest since 89 on April 13.
Scripps Only Content 2020