Vero Beach restricts beach access for July Fourth weekend

Beaches in Vero Beach will be open for the upcoming July Fourth weekend, but not everyone is welcome.
The Vero Beach City Council voted Tuesday to allow beach access to only city residents and residents of Indian River County.
The restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday.
The Vero Beach Police Department also tweeted that parking enforcement will also be in effect with no parking on grass areas.
These restrictions come a day after Palm Beach County issued an order, closing all beaches this weekend.
The move comes after similar actions by Miami-Dade and Broward counties to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
