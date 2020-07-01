Boca Raton cancels Fourth of July celebration

In Boca Raton, this Independence Day will not be without interruption.
"Welcome to the City of Boca Raton fabulous 4th," Mayor Scott Singer said in 2019.
Singer won't get a chance to do that intro this year. Boca Raton has canceled its Fourth of July celebration.
"We just didn't think we could have these people gather because as many as 10-thousand -15-thousand people come to this thing," City Council Member Andy Thomson said.
Thomson said the celebration used to be held at FAU. A couple of years back, the city moved it to Spanish River Athletic Facilities at Thornly Park. He said they usually have a huge fireworks display but also a carnival-like atmosphere with games and rides.
"It probably costs year over year, the festivities itself not including staff time, $75,000 a year," he said.
Thomson said the money came from the city's special events budget.
"My guess is it's going to stay in that bucket and probably carry over till next year," he said.
The news of the cancellation spread quickly.
"Hearing that Fourth of July is not going to be taking course at all this year is kind of a little upsetting," Shawn Wemyss said.
Thomson said it's all about looking out for the health and welfare of those who live in Boca.
"Look we want to do this, we would love to be able to but we simply can't do it responsibly," he said.
