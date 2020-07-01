Crash closes road, snarls traffic in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police, along with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue, are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of Morningside Blvd. and Port St. Lucie Blvd.
Morningside Blvd. is closed in both directions and traffic is limited on Port St. Lucie Blvd. while investigators work the scene.
A driver and a passenger were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive, police said.
No more information was immediately available.
