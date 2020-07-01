Fla. sheriff: I'll deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt

July 1, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 6:18 PM

A Florida sheriff says he will deputize every gun owner in his county to put down violent protests his deputies can't handle alone.

Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels gave no indication in a three-minute video released Wednesday that any demonstrations are planned in his suburban Jacksonville county.

Still, he said if anyone starts "tearing up Clay County," he would deputize gun owners if needed. Daniels said his office has a "great relationship" with the community.

