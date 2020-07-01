Florida increasing funding for historically Black colleges

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Wednesday afternoon at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach.
The governor focused on money that next year's budget allocates to helping academics at Florida's historically Black colleges and universities.
DeSantis said money in next year's budget includes an increase of $13 million for Bethune-Cookman and an increase of $3.5 million for both Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens and Edward Waters College in Jacksonville.
The money with help advance academics, research and education of students at the colleges, according to the governor.
"I wanted to make sure we preserved this support for HBCUs," said DeSantis.
On Monday, DeSantis signed a $92.2 billion budget into law.
The governor also spoke about the surge in coronavirus cases and the need for people to avoid crowds and large gatherings during the July Fourth weekend.
"Doing things outdoors in Florida is less risky than when you are packed indoors," said DeSantis. "By in large, the virus does not like sunshine, heat and humidity."
The governor was asked while he waited until a few hours before midnight to extend the moratorium on evictions until August.
"We got a lot going on, man ... we have a lot of irons in the fire," DeSantis told a reporter.
DeSantis was in Juno Beach on Tuesday where he signed two environmental bills into law during a visit to Loggerhead Marinelife Center.
Florida continues to be in the national spotlight as coronavirus cases continue to climb, but the governor reiterated that the state is "not going back to closing things."
Coronavirus cases climbed by 6,563 on Wednesday with 45 more deaths in Florida.
