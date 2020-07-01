Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference at 2 p.m.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW AT 2 P.M.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Wednesday afternoon in Daytona Beach.
According to a written statement from the governor's office, DeSantis will speak at Bethune-Cookman University at 2 p.m.
The governor has not indicated the focus of the press briefing.
DeSantis was in Juno Beach on Tuesday where he signed two environmental bills into law during a visit to Loggerhead Marinelife Center.
Florida continues to be in the national spotlight as coronavirus cases continue to climb, but the governor reiterated that the state is "not going back to closing things."
