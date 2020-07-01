LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Daytona Beach

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:
Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking Wednesday afternoon at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach.
The governor is focusing on money that next year's budget allocates to helping academics at Florida's historically Black colleges.
DeSantis was in Juno Beach on Tuesday where he signed two environmental bills into law during a visit to Loggerhead Marinelife Center.
Florida continues to be in the national spotlight as coronavirus cases continue to climb, but the governor reiterated that the state is "not going back to closing things."
Coronavirus cases climbed by 6,563 on Wednesday with 45 more deaths in Florida.
