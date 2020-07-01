LIVE: Palm Beach County discusses reopening schools in August

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Palm Beach County School Board members are discussing the results of a widespread new survey on Wednesday which found that a majority of parents and staff members want the "physical" start of the upcoming school year to be delayed.
The school district said it received survey responses from more than 80,000 parents, guardians, and staff members about how they would like to see schools reopen for the 2020-21 school year.
According to the survey results, 45.8% of parents support delaying the start of the school year beyond the current start date of Monday, Aug. 10.
33.6% of parents do not support delaying the school year, and 20.6% are unsure.
Meanwhile, 59% of staff members support delaying the "physical return" to work until after Aug. 10.
In addition, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donald Fennoy said parents were pretty split when it came to which educational model they prefer: full-time classroom instruction, full-time distance learning at home, or a hybrid model in which students would be on campus two days a week and at home three days.
The school district said that, based on the survey results, "more than one option for reopening schools will likely be needed."
Officials said that while the input will receive serious consideration, the final decisions about reopening schools will be based on a variety of factors including financial, legal, health, and other requirements.
Earlier this week, the union that represents Palm Beach County teachers said it sent a letter to the district, requesting the school year begin with virtual learning only.
The school board is expected to make a final decision about the format of the 2020-21 school year on July 15.
