Palm Beach Co. seeks more poll workers for upcoming elections

The Palm Beach County Elections Office is making a plea for more poll workers for the upcoming elections.
Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said workers are needed for both the primary on Aug. 18 and the general election on Nov. 3.
It takes 4,000 poll workers to staff more than 400 Election Day polling locations and phone banks, according to Palm Beach County elections officials.
"We are hoping to keep as many locations open as possible. We have replacement sites for most of the polling locations that have pulled out, but we need poll workers to staff those and others," Sartory Link said in a statement.
The elections office said the more locations they can keep open, the fewer lines and wait times voters will have on Election Day.
"We have PPE and are instituting many safeguards to protect our poll workers and voters," Sartory Link said.
Many people who typically work at the polls are in the age group who are most vulnerable to coronavirus, which has prompted the demand for workers.
"We need Democrats, Republicans, NPAs, new voters, and old voters … Help everyone exercise their right to vote," said Sartory Link.
The elections office said their goal is to train more poll workers than they need in an effort to prepare for any unforeseen circumstances.
Elections office spokeswoman Judy Lamey said Monday they have around 3,700 poll workers with 18 early voting polling locations confirmed.
All poll worker jobs are paid positions.
If you are interested in working the polls, visit our website at www.pbcelections.org, email pollworker@pbcelections.org or call the Palm Beach County Elections Office at 561-656-6200 and ask to speak with the Poll Worker Department.
EARLY VOTING
As of Monday, 18 early-voting polling locations have been confirmed in Palm Beach County.
The cities of Delray Beach and Greenacres are offering two more locations to provide voters more opportunities to cast their ballot.
Early voting for the Aug. 18 election will be held from Aug. 3 through Aug. 16. Polls will be open each day from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The county is still urging the public to vote by mail, but ballots must be requested by Aug. 8 for the primary election next month.
