Palm Beach County to discuss reopening schools in August

The School District of Palm Beach County will hear from the Reopening Task Force about results from parent and staff surveys concerning how schools should reopen in August.
The School Board workshop is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The district says it received more than 80,000 survey responses with about 66,000 parents replying and about 14,000 employees.
The district says while the input will receive serious consideration, the final decisions about reopening schools will be based on a variety of factors including financial, legal, health and other requirements.
The superintendent says parents were pretty split when it comes to which model of instruction they prefer for the new school year. The options the district is considering include full time instruction in the classroom, full time virtual learning from home, or a hybrid model that combines the two with two days on campus and three days at home for students.
In a letter thanking parents and employees for their participation in the school survey, Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy also calls this a ‘red light, green light’ school year. He says that means, “we must be prepared to quickly change course when doing so is in the best interest of our students and staff.”
The school board is expected to make a decision on the new school year on July 15. As of now, the first day of school is set for August 10.
Just this week, the local teacher’s union says it sent a letter to the district requesting the school year begin with virtual learning only.
