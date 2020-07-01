Palm Beach County jury trials to remain on hold indefinitely

All jury trials in Palm Beach County have been suspended until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chief Judge Krista Marx ordered Tuesday that all criminal and civil jury trials remain on hold indefinitely amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County.
The order also applies to grand jury and jury selection proceedings.
Jury trials in Palm Beach County have been suspended since March 16.
The Florida Supreme Court said in May that all jury trials in the state would be suspended through July 2. Circuit courts were directed to implement a Phase Two reopening plan, but Marx said because Palm Beach County doesn't meet the benchmarks to enter the next phase in the near future, the court is implementing further safety measures.
All essential court proceedings will continue to be held remotely via Zoom.
Anyone entering the courthouse will continue to be subject to temperature screenings.
A maximum of 20 people, including the judge and court staff, will be allowed in a courtroom at any given time.
