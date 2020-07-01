Palm Beach Gardens widow launching a podcast on love stories

Rachel Fiorello's love story is one you may be familiar with. The ending, at least. She lost her husband, Matthew Fiorello, in a plane crash near Pahokee just over a year ago. He was a loving husband and father to two girls.
"He knew my idea then, so I kind of feel like it’s this full circle that this has come together," she said.
Her idea was to find a way to share love stories.
"My main goal is to appreciate the love they have, the love they had, the love they will have," said Rachel Fiorello.
It all started with a heart-shaped rock found at a beach on a family trip to beloved Maine years ago.
"That one day gave me such a different outlook on love and how we really truly can’t survive without it," she said.
The drive to share love stories is now stronger than ever.
"Since then my husband has passed away so of course, it adds in so much more for me now," she said.
Rachel now has a weekly podcast, called "Love String: Love Stories That Ties Us All Together."
"I just feel like maybe sharing my love story, and what has happened to us since then, it will allow other people to really appreciate what they have in their lives and to appreciate their love," she said. "Because…you don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow."
Her launch now, at this time, she believes gives it more meaning.
"While we are in this transformational period of the world really, and as we kind of make history right now, I feel like we can focus on our love of others," she said.
It's a powerful message during a trying time.
"I know that he would be proud of me that I’ve done something with the idea," she said.
If you want to listen to the podcast, you can click: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/love-string-love-stories-that-tie-us-all-together/id1518697708
If you want to share your love story with Rachel, you can email her at: Lovestringpodcast@gmail.com
Scripps Only Content 2020