PBSO searching for missing woman with dementia in Royal Palm Beach

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing woman they say suffers from dementia.
Deputies said 83-year-old Olga Rodriguez, also known as 'Lmina' was last seen at 5 p.m. Wednesday when she walked away from her residence in Royal Palm Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.
Lmina was last seen wearing a blue top, beige skirt, and beige flat shoes.
She only speaks Spanish.
Anyone with information about Olga 'Lmina' Rodriguez whereabouts is asked to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
