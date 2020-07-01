Police investigating after woman's body found in Palm Springs

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a parking lot in Palm Springs Wednesday afternoon.
Detectives have determined that the body found on the 3800 block of Forrest Hill Blvd. is of a 56-year-old Hispanic woman.
According to a missing person report issued by the Atlantis Police Department, the woman was last seen near the JFK Hospital.
The cause of the death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, police said.
The woman's identity has not been released.
