Roads reopen in Port St. Lucie following crash

Roads have reopened in Port St. Lucie following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Port St. Lucie police, along with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue, was at the scene of the crash that happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Morningside Blvd. and Port St. Lucie Blvd.
Police said a work truck traveling westbound on SE Port St. Lucie Blvd. made an improper turn to SE Morningside Blvd. colliding with a Mazda.
The driver of the Mazda was extracted from the vehicle and flown to a local hospital. A female passenger was transported by ground to a local hospital. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Morningside Blvd. was closed in both directions and traffic was limited on Port St. Lucie Blvd. while investigators worked the scene.
No more information was immediately available.
Scripps Only Content 2020