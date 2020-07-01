Sebastian city council vote to approve Gov. DeSantis intervention in removing Parris, Gilliams

July 1, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 11:08 PM

The Sebastian city council voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve Resolution R-20-09 which requests Gov. DeSantis intervention in removing city council members Pamela Parris and Damien Gilliams.

Both Parris and Damien were arrested on criminal charges related to their involvement in an illegal meeting in April where they tried to remove multiple top city officials from their positions.

Gilliams was arrested on June 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of perjury and three criminal Sunshine Law violations and Parris was arrested the same day and charged with one misdemeanor count of perjury and one criminal Sunshine Law violation.

A third council member, Charles Mauti, accepted a plea deal.

