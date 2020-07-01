Senior stopped from walking at graduation over BLM cap

A Centennial High School student said she was stopped from walking across the stage at her graduation because she decorated her cap with the message ‘Black Lives Matter’.
St. Lucie County School Superintendent Wayne Gent said it was an unfortunate mistake and he and the deputy superintendent have called her multiple times to apologize.
St. Lucie West Centennial High School senior Kalaya Lespinasse was among the students who were excited to get to decorate their caps.
"We hadn’t done that before and the decision was made because they’ve been through so much,” said Gent.
Gent also said there were few restrictions surrounding how the caps could be decorated. They could not contain profanity or hateful images or words. Political and social statements were not restricted.
Lespinasse chose a message important to her.
“I wanted to put the message 'Black Lives Matter' because they matter. Always and forever,” Lespinasse said.
She showed up to her graduation alongside her friend Noah Burleigh.
Burleigh said while they were waiting in line for students to sign in, she saw a couple of students ahead of them who also had ‘BLM’ caps being told they could not wear the caps. They were given plain caps to wear, according to Burleigh.
School staff told Lespinasse the same thing.
“They said the only way you can walk across the stage is to take off your cap and put on a plain one. I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to walk with my cap. I tried to convince them to let me walk with my cap. They said no,” Lespinasse explained.
She ended up giving up the opportunity to walk across the stage. “I also worked hard and I also deserved the same opportunity,” Lespinasse said.
Burleigh also skipped the walk.
“I decided to stand with her because I believe in the movement, and I believe that she deserves to walk supporting something she believes in,” Burleigh said.
Superintendent Gent said he relayed the message to school staff that Lespinasse was allowed to walk, but he says he did not get the message across fast enough. She had already taken a position to watch the ceremony from the stands.
“This school thought they weren’t allowed to make a social statement on the cap, which they were,” Gent said.
Gent said this will not happen to students moving forward, and that St. Lucie Public Schools supports free speech, and the rights of students to freely express their opinions.
“To her credit, she stood up for something that was important to her and she was absolutely right in this case,” Gent said.
Lespinasse also praised St. Lucie County deputies who— instead of escorting her out of graduation— escorted her and her friends on stage to walk and take pictures.
Gent said some students who decorated their caps with ‘Blue Lives Matter’ were also told to remove their caps. That message will also be allowed moving forward, saying the students were asked to remove those caps in error.
Scripps Only Content 2020