St. Lucie County beaches to close for holiday weekend

St. Lucie County is closing all public beaches for the Fourth of July holiday weekend to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
County officials said Wednesday that all beach access points on North and South Hutchinson Island, Fort Pierce Inlet State Park and Avalon Beach will be closed Friday through Sunday.
In addition, beach parking lots will be closed throughout St. Lucie County, including in Fort Pierce.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
In Palm Beach County, all public, municipal and private beaches will be closed from Friday through Sunday.
Martin County beaches will be closed even longer from Thursday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 7 a.m.
Indian River County public beaches remain open, but Vero Beach is restricting beach access to city and county residents only.
Beaches in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will also be closed for the holiday weekend.
