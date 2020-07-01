State’s coronavirus cases rise by 6,563, death toll climbs by 45

After the first two cases were reported in Manatee and Hillsborough county on March, the number has skyrocketed to 158,997 – for an average of 1,281 over those 122 days. Five days later, March 6, the first two deaths were announced in Lee and Santa Fe, and since then the toll has climbed to 3,550 for an average of 30 per day. That includes 2 more deaths in Palm Beach County and 1 in St. Lucie announced Wednesday.