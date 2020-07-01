State's new coronavirus cases rise by 6,093; death toll climbs by 58 to pass 3,500

Florida's new coronavirus cases rose by 6,093, about 57 percent less than the record, as deaths surged by 58 in one day to 3,505, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's death toll increased by 7 to 510, which is third in the state behind Miami-Dade and Broward counties. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie was the only county to report new deaths – rising by 2 to 47.
Tuesday's new cases were 867 less than the previous total of 5,226. The record was 9,585 set Saturday.
During a three-day stretch from Friday through Sunday, cases statewide rose by 27,057, including 8,530 Sunday and 8,942 Friday, for an average of 9,019. Cases had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Data traditionally, including death totals, spike on Tuesday after the weekend.
The total number of tests reported by labs was 41,671 through Monday night compared with 4,099 the day before. The positive rate was 14.4 percent compared with 13.5 the day before and 10.1 two weeks ago when there were 23,932.
The overall positive rate also has been surging to 7.8 percent overall, up 2 tenths of a point, as testing has intensified and the median age has been going down to 40 now, including 37 among cases reported Monday. The positive rate was 6.4 percent one week ago and 10 percent several weeks ago.
The state reported 14.57 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive, compared with 13.67 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 10.11.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 439 compared with 322 Monday and the record 658 Friday for a total of 14,150, including residents and nonresidents.
The total number of cases, including residents and nonresidents, reached 152,434 since the first two were announced on March `1.
Before the records Friday and Saturday, the highest was 5,511 set Wednesday. The next day cases rose by 5,004.
Florida's cases reported Tuesday were third in the nation behind Texas with 6,975 for 159,986 total and California with 6,367 for a total of 222,917. The total U.S. number was 46,034, below the record of 47,341 Friday.
In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 48,931 for an increase of 47.3 percent. Last Tuesday, there were 3,286 more cases.
Cases have exploded in South Florida – with Miami-Dade's increased 1,598 from 1,508 and Broward dropping from 592 to 579. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 76 in Martin, 33 in St. Lucie, 11 in Indian River, and 17 in Okeechobee.
Palm Beach County has risen by 3,070 cases in one week for a 27.7 percent gain. Miami Dade has risen by 9,998 at 37.3 percent and Broward by 3,880 at 33.0 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 444 cases for 27.6 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 475 for 38.0 percent, Indian River County by 275 for 65.2 percent and Okeechobee County by 104 for 40.6 percent.
Deaths rose by 268 in the state over seven days for 8.3 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 34 for 7.1 percent. The U.S. figures are 3.2 percent with the world at 6.6 percent.
For the first time, Florida listed nonresident deaths on its dashboard: 99. The total then is 3,604.
Testing has ramped up in Florida, including massive sites throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers, and the state has eased restrictions.
The total tests conducted were 1,914,151, including 1,766,402 negative ones.
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 2.3 percent in the state compared with 4.7 percent in the United States and 4.7 percent worldwide, which passed 513,000 deaths and passed 10.5 million cases Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.6 percent, compared with Broward at 2.5 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.7 percent in St. Lucie, 2.3 percent in Indian River and 1.2 percent in Martin.
On Monday, 28 additional deaths were reported after 29 Sunday, 24 Saturday, 39 Friday, 46 Thursday, 44 Wednesday, 64 last Tuesday.
Miami-Dade has 991 deaths, a rise of 16 in one day and 73 in one week. Broward increased by 1 to 383 and just 5 over 7 days.
Remaining the same were Martin at 25 and Indian River at 16. Okeechobee has none.
The state record for increase is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 – once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
Twenty-six of the 58 deaths were in South Florida for a total of 1,972, or 56.3 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The youngest fatality in the state was reported Friday as a 16-year-old girl from Lee County, who was listed in the state database as a case on Tuesday, the day she died, WFLA reported. Carsyn Davis, of Fort Myers, was admitted to a hospital one week ago Friday, two days before her 17th birthday.
A 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, who was counted as a confirmed case last Friday, previously was the youngest person to die from coronavirus. Others in the 15-24 age class are a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Twenty people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade. A total of 1,260 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 22 in one day.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 29 percent age 55 and older – compared with 40 percent two weeks ago – and 8 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 2,239 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 108, and 62 were hospitalized, with no increase in one day. From 5-14, there are 4,478 4,297, an increase of 181, with 55 in the hospital at one time, an increase of 1.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Delaware at 509, which reported 2 new deaths Tuesday.
The state identified six deaths in Palm Beach County on Tuesday: four men and two women, ranging from 37 to 93.
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 3,180, an increase of 116. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 73 to 2,862 followed by Boynton Beach at 1,301 from 1,271, Boca Raton at 1,450, up from 1,380, Delray Beach at 905 from 887. A total of 287 in the county were not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,100, an increase of 17, followed with Stuart with 984 vs. 936.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, decreased by 1 to 175, compared with only 3 on May 31. Sometimes the state revised data.
The state doesn't list total deaths by city.
Palm Beach County has 14,150 cases out of 144,928 total tested for 9.8 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 36,820 positive cases out of 315,151 tested for 11.7 percent, and Broward is second with 15,624 cases and 196,912 tested for 7.9 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 2,055 of 16,807 for 12.2 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 1,724 positive out of 22,531 for 7.7 percent, Indian River with 697 out of 14,155 for 4.9 percent and Okeechobee with 377 out of 3,617 for 10.4 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 14,580 people in the state have been hospitalized, which is 226 more than the day before and a rise from 13,325 last Tuesday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 1,799, in Palm Beach County, an increase of 32; 174 in Martin, an increase of 2; 165 in St. Lucie with an increase of 2, Indian River remained at 57 and Okeechobee stayed at 32.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has said there is sufficient hospital bed capacity in the state, including intensive care units. In addition, hospitals can turn regular beds into ones for intensive care.
More than half of the deaths, 1,846, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 224 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 27 and Palm Beach County rose by 3.
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 241 ahead of Louisiana, which reported 23 deaths Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
Florida has 163 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 393 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,652 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 65.8 per million.
National data
It has been four months – 122 days – since the first death was reported on Feb. 29 and risen to 130,122. The average is 1,066 per day compared with 580 per day in the past week for an increase of 4,062.
The daily increase Tuesday was 764 compared with 366 Monday. There have been 20 days in a row of deaths under 1,000. Johns Hopkins reports 127,322.
Cases hit 2,727,853 with 46,042 after the record 47,341 Friday.
Last Tuesday, there were 871 more deaths and 36,038 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 4,149.
On Tuesday, New York City reported an increase of 692 deaths but most were due to new information about city residents who died outside the city. The vast majority of these deaths occurred more than three weeks ago. Not including those deaths, the increase in the state was 17.
And No. 3 Massachusetts' total dropped by 41 because of the removal of duplicates.
California reported the largest increase, 105, in seventh place. Texas, which is 15th, was next with 59, which is one ahead of Florida.
Others were No. 2 New Jersey with 54, No. 21 Illinois with 14, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 30, No. 6 Michigan with 32, No. 8 Connecticut with 2.
No. 13 Georgia added 21 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with an increase of 12.
One week ago Tuesday in the United States, it was 125,505, two weeks ago there were 121,106, three weeks ago there were 116,0471, four weeks ago there were 110,104, five weeks ago 102,508, six weeks ago 95,357, seven weeks ago 95,357, eight weeks ago 73,691, nine weeks ago 60,381, 10 weeks ago 46,358, 11 weeks ago 30,573, 12 weeks ago 15,743, 13 weeks ago 5,201, 14 weeks ago 963, 15 weeks ago 121, 16 weeks ago 31, 17 weeks ago 9, 18 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 15.1 percent of the 5,072 additional deaths Tuesay – a figure that has been declining – and 25.4 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 31,578.
The additional death toll Monday was 3,425.
Tuesday there were 174,264cases after a record 194,190 Friday.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,271 deaths after 727 Monday. The record is 1,492 on June 4. The total is 59,656 compared with 45,456 two weeks ago. Brazil added 37,997 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,408,585 cases – about half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 648 more deaths late Tuesday compared with 473 Monday as well as 5,432 cases. The deaths record was 1,092 on June 4. The nation's deaths have risen from 18,310 to 27,769 in two weeks into seventh place.
India reported 506 deaths -- the third most in the world -- after 417 Monday to rise to 17,410 in eighth place, compared with 11,921 two weeks ago. The Asian nation also reported 18,256 cases after a record 20,131 Saturday.
Five European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths increased dramastically from 25 to 155 for third place with 43,730, which is behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 23 deaths after 6 deaths, the lowest since 4 on Feb. 28.
No. 5 France reported 30 after a high of 1,494. No. 6 Spain added 9 and No. 10 Belgium reported 15 after none for two days in a row. Germany, which was displaced from the top 10 recently by Iran and has dropped to 13th, added 11. No. 9 Iran reported 147 deaths.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 647,849, including an additional 6,693, behind the United States and Brazil. The nation added 154 more deaths in 12th place.
No. 14 Canada added 25 after 44 Monday.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, reported 12 additional deaths for a total of 5,333 in 17th. Neighboring Norway reported one deaths after not reporting any for five days in a row to rise to 250 and 17 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 19th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 3 cases Wednesday. The 57 cases one week ago Sunday were the highest since 89 on April 13.
