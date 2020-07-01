What are the health impacts of Saharan dust?

The Saharan dust that Florida and other areas of the United States have experienced the last few weeks has calmed the tropics and hurricane development for the time being.
However, that same dust can also negatively impact people who have respiratory illnesses, chronic lung conditions and allergies.
WFLX spoke Wednesday with a Delray Beach medical doctor who advises people in this category should try to stay indoors as much as possible. Also, wearing a mask could help filter some of the dust.
A plume of Saharan dust last week brought hazy skies and reducted air quality to areas of Florida, the Gulf Coast and up into the Midwest.
The dust prompted health officials in Georgia last weekend to urge residents to limit their time outdoors.
The phenomena happens annually, but this summer has brought an inordinate amount of dust across the Atlantic that experts say hasn’t been seen in half a century.
Forecasters said a new surge of dust will continue to stream off the African coast this month but at lower levels than last week.
