Amp up your grilling game for the Fourth of July

If you want to impress your family with your grilling skills this Fourth of July, Evo Italian Restaurant in Tequesta has ideas to make you look like a Food Network star.
Speaking of the Food Network, last month, the restaurant's chef, Erik Pettersen, won "Guy’s Grocery Games," and this month he is giving us some Summer grilling tips and tricks.
Watch the video below to find out how to grill the following items: warmed grilled romaine salad, Al Cartoccio black grouper, an assortment of vegetables, and a flatbread pizza.
WATCH: Amp Up Your Grilling Game
Things to remember:
- Control the heat on your grill by using the vents. The more the vents are open, the hotter the flame.
- Improve your grilling game by using apple and cherrywood mixed together
Grilled Romaine Heart Salad with pine nuts, Reggiano cheese, blond raisins & drizzled in warm Extra Virgin Olive oil
Ingredients:
- 2 heads romaine lettuce or romaine hearts
- 2/3 first cold press extra virgin olive oil
- 3 fresh lemons
- 1 garlic clove chopped
- 1/2 cup golden raisins
- 1/4 cup pines nuts
- 1/4 lb Parmigiana-Reggiano cheese
- 1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley
Directions:
- Preheat grill to medium-High
- Rinse and pat dry the romaine lettuce. Cut the 2 heads in half lengthwise.
- Brush romaine with olive oil and grill about 4 to five minutes total, turning occasionally.
- Saute garlic, golden raisins, and pine nuts in extra virgin olive oil squeeze fresh lemon over just before removing from heat.
- Place each wedge on a salad plate and drizzle with fresh warm dressing, add shaved Parmigiana-Reggiano over each salad, Sprinkle with fresh Italian parsley. Enjoy!
