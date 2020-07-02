Boynton Beach Police Department receives 'Cookies for Cops'

The Boynton Beach Police Department received a special gift Thursday.
Dozens of people came to the department to show law enforcement their appreciation.
The 'Cookies for Cops' initiative was created by Michele Farkas and Miriam Benkoe of Boynton Beach.
"When Michele Farkas called us to say she was coming by with Cookies for Cops, we had no idea she was bringing so many other people with her! We are blessed to have received such love & support today from complete strangers who we now consider part of our #BBPD family, " said the department in a tweet.
Scripps Only Content 2020