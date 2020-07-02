Country star Brad Paisley stars in West Palm Beach fireworks safety video

Country music star Brad Paisley stars in a local radio station fireworks safety video. New Country 103.1 WIRK FM posted the video on their social media channels on Monday featuring the radio station's on-air talent like morning show hosts Tim Leary, Chelsea Taylor, and their producer Garrett Phillips.
The video features Brad Paisley as the narrator talking about fireworks safety and Leary comically demonstrating what not to do.
The radio station's management reached out to Paisley's manager to request the star cut the video.
"He had it done the next day," Said Leary.
Taylor and Leary didn't know Paisley was going to be in their fire safety video.
"When I started to watch the video I was like, 'That sounds like Brad Paisley.' And when I saw him at the end I was like how did Brad Paisley get involved in this thing?" Laughed Leary.
"We just had a lot of fun making it and we just want all of our listeners to watch it and enjoy it and have a great safe Fourth of July," Said Leary.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Recommends the following.
Preparation:
- Keep a bucket of water or water hose on and ready to put out duds and soak fireworks before throwing them away.
- Keep lighters, matches, and fireworks away from young children to avoid unintentional burns.
- Do not drink alcohol. It slows reaction time and affects judgement.
Fireworks Ignition:
- Wear closed-toed shoes.
- Designate ONE person to ignite. Everyone else should watch as far away as possible or inside watching through a window.
- Extend arms far away from the body and keep your head out of the firework's path.
- Quickly move away after it is lit.
- Only use tubing provided with the fireworks AND on level ground.
- Avoid using home-made launching pads. These can fail causing it to tip over and launch in unintentional directions.
- Stay on concrete or pavement. Dry grass can burn easily.
