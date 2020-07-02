Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

The FBI announced Thursday that Ghislaine Maxwell, confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple girls.
The British socialite and heiress has been accused of helping Epstein groom teen girls for sex with the rich and powerful. One of those teens, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, accused Maxwell in a 2015 defamation suit.
Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on Epstein-related charges and is expected to appear Thursday in a federal court.
Audrey Strauss of the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York announced the charges against Maxwell during a midday news conference.
An 18-page indictment alleges Maxwell was been bringing girls to Epstein since at least 1994 to "recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims."
The FBI said they identified at least three minor victims allegedly abused by Epstein and Maxwell in New York and Palm Beach, (minor victim 1), Sante Fe, New Mexico (minor victim 2) and London (minor victim 3), from 1994 to 1997.
The indictment says the victims were as young as 14 years old when they were "groomed and abused by Maxwell and Epstein" and both knew the girls were under 18.
Strauss said after developing a rapport with the victims, Maxwell would then try to normalize sexual abuse with the victims through this "grooming."
Attorneys allege that Maxwell and had a method where they befriended young girls by asking them questions about their lives, pretending to take an interest in their lives. This included taking them to the movies and on shopping trips, sometimes offering to pay for their travel and education.
Maxwell participated in the abuse herself in some cases, prosecutors say.
Strauss said Maxwell compounded these crimes by repeatedly lying in 2016 when she was questioned under oath, prompting two charges of perjury.
United Kingdom Prince Andrew's legal team declined Thursday to comment on Maxwell's arrest.
The daughter of media baron Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine was a one-time girlfriend of Epstein.
Epstein, a part-time Palm Beach resident, killed himself in a federal detention center in New York last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
The Associated Press reports that Maxwell has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her "absolute rubbish."
The attorney for a number of Jeffrey Eptein's victims Spencer T. Kuvin, Esq, released the following statement:
"As we have consistently said, we were hopeful that the U.S. Attorney's office would hold all co-conspirators accountable for their actions in the Epstein conspiracy. With the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, this welcomed news will hopefully be the first of many co-conspirators to face the consequences of this horrific crimes."
Brad Edwards, another attorney for the victims, released this statement:
"My clients are very pleased by the news that Ghislane Maxwell was arrested today. They are also thankful for the determination that the FDNY prosecutors have demonstrated throughout their investigation. As for Ghislaine's importance in Jeffrey Epstein's organization as well as her loose affiliation with the truth, we have worked for years to expose both. Today brings us one step closer to justice."
Below is the full 18-page indictment:
Scripps Only Content 2020