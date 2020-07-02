Florida breaks record with 10,109 new coronavirus cases

Florida shattered the state record for most new cases with 10,109, breaking the previous mark by 524, as deaths also climbed dramatically by 67 in one day, including 11 in Palm Beach County the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday.
Over four months since the first two cases were announced on March 1, the total has surged to 169,106 with the previous daily record 9,585 set Saturday. In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 57,382 for an increase of 51.4 percent.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 3,617. Thursday's rise was 16 below the record of 83 but an increase from 45 Wednesday.
In the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie added one death for 49, followed by Martin at 26, also an increase of 1. Indian River remained at 16 and Okeechobee has none.
Testing has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 2,033,794, including 68,821 from labs on Wednesday for confirmed coronavirus or anti-bodies testing.
Likewise the positive rate has zoomed up. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent, compared with 8.3 overall now, up three-tenths of a point in one day, including 16.78 percent of results reported by labs Wednesday.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the age has decreased to 40, including 37 for tests reported Wednesday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 2.1 percent.
And at one time, 15,150 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 325 in one day.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,018, a rise of 18 in one day and 83 in one week. Broward increased by 9 to 394 and just 15 over 7 days.
A total of 38 of the 45 deaths reported Thursday were in South Florida for a total of 2,024, or 56.0 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 423 compared with 297 Wednesday and the record 658 Friday for a total of 14,859, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,304 and Broward 579. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 64 in St. Lucie, 38 in Martin, 33 in Indian River and 7 in Okeechobee.
Florida's cases reported Wednesday were third in the nation behind California with 9,740 and Texas with 8,076. In fourth is Arizona with 4,870. Those four Sun Belt hotspots combined were 29,429 – 57.2 percent of the U.S. record total of 51,097. The previous mark of 47,341 was Friday.
Conversely the four Northeastern states with the most deaths in the nation had a total of 1,373 – New York with 769, New Jersey with 285, Massachusetts with 261 and Connecticut with 58
Cases
During a three-day stretch from Friday through Sunday, cases statewide rose by 27,057, including 8,530 Sunday and 8,942 Friday, for an average of 9,019. Cases had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Palm Beach County has risen by 3,019 cases in one week for a 25.4 percent gain. Miami Dade has risen by 11,601 at 40.5 percent and Broward by 4,532 at 36.0percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 478 cases for 28.6 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 492 for 35.6 percent, Indian River County by 293 for 61.2 percent and Okeechobee County by 101 for 34.9 percent.
Deaths
One week ago the increased deaths statewide were 46, less than Thursday's 67. Besides the record 83, there were two increases of 72.
Deaths rose by 290 in the state over seven days for 8.7 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 37 for 7.6 percent. The U.S. figures are 3.0 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
Florida listed 101 nonresident deaths, an increase of 1 for a total of 3,718 of residents and nonresidents who died in the state.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Nevada at 511, which reported 4 new deaths Wednesday.
Deaths identified Thursday in Palm Beach County were five men and six women, ranging from 53 to 101, with the latter a female. St. Lucie's new death was an 82-year-old man and Martin's additional fatality was an 84-year-old man.
Testing
The total number of tests reported by labs was 68,821 through Wednesday night compared with 45,466 the day before. The positive rate was 16.78 percent compared with 16.70 the day before and 11.9 two weeks ago when there were 34,886 tests.
The state reported 14.59 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive, compared with 15.11 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 10.03.
The overall positive rate was up three-tenths of a percent to 8.3, compared with 6.4 percent one week ago and 10 percent several weeks ago.
Palm Beach County has 14,859 cases out of 148,912 total tested for 10.0 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 40,265 positive cases out of 329,523 tested for 12.2 percent, and Broward is second with 17,116 cases and 204,767 tested for 8.4 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 2,151 of 17,175 for 12.5 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 1,876 positive out of 23,325 for 8.0 percent, Indian River with 772 out of 14,803 for 5.2 percent and Okeechobee with 390 out of 3,765 for 10.4 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 2.1 percent in the state compared with 4.7 percent in the United States and 4.8 percent worldwide, which passed 518,000 deaths and neared 10.8 million cases Wednesday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.5 percent, compared with Broward at 2.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.5 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.6 percent in St. Lucie, 2.1 percent in Indian River and 1.2 percent in Martin.
Florida has 168 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 395 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,652 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 66.4 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest fatality in the state was reported Friday as a 16-year-old girl from Lee County. A 17-year-old boy from Pasco County previously was the youngest person to die from coronavirus. Others in the 15-24 age class are a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Twenty people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade. A total of 1,302 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 26in one day.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older – compared with 40 percent two weeks ago – and 8 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 2,571 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 210, and 67 were hospitalized, with an increase of 2 in one day. From 5-14, there are 5,136, an increase of 388, with 59 in the hospital at one time, an increase of 2.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 3,455, an increase of 93. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 63 to 2,969, followed by Boynton Beach at 1,360 from 1,326, Boca Raton at 1,573, up from 1,501, Delray Beach at 954 from 923. A total of 301 in the county were not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,179, an increase of 15, followed by Stuart with 1,042 vs. 1,019.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, decreased by 9 to 192, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 15,150 people in the state have been hospitalized, which is 325 more than the day before and a rise from 13,775 last Wednesday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 1,860, in Palm Beach County, an increase of 27; 181 in Martin, an increase of 1; 178 in St. Lucie with an increase of 85, Indian River rose by 2 to 59 and Okeechobee went up 4 to 38.
Long-term care
More than half of the deaths, 1,895, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 229 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 28 and Palm Beach County increased by 5.
National
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 322 ahead of Louisiana, which reported 9 deaths Wednesday, according to Worldometers.info.
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the death toll has risen to 130,798, including an increase of 676 Wednesday are 764 the day before. There have been 210 days in a row of deaths under 1,000. Johns Hopkins reports 128,044
Cases hit 2,779,953 with the record 51,097.
Last Wednesday, there were 819 more deaths and 38,434 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 3,819.
Arizona reported the most additional deaths, a state-record 88, and is in 17th place with 1,720. California was next with 83 in seventh place.
Others were No. 2 New Jersey with 41, No. 3 Massachusetts with 27, No. 4 Illinois with 28, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 39, No. 6 Michigan with 5, No. 8 Connecticut with 2.
No. 13 Georgia added 22 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with an increase of 7.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 13.9 percent of the 4,847 additional deaths Wednesday – a figure that has been declining – and 25.2 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 31,379.
The additional death toll Tuesday was 5,062.
Like the U.S. record, the world cases mark was broken Wednesday with 196,901, around 2,000 more than the record of 194,190 Friday.
Deaths have been surging in Brazil, Mexico and India, which are in the top 10.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,057 deaths, which was the most in the world, after 1,271 Tuesday for a total of 60,713. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 44,884 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,453,369 cases – about half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 741 more deaths late Wednesday compared with 648 the day before and a high of 1,092 on June 4 for seventh with 28,510. In addition, there were 5,681 cases.
India added 438 deaths after 506 Tuesday to rise to 17,848 in eighth place. The Asian nation also reported 19,428cases after a record 20,131 Saturday.
Four European nations are in the top 10 after Belgium dropped to 11th with 7, behind Peru, which reported 183 deaths. The United Kingdom's deaths increased from 155 to 176 for third place with 43,906, which is behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 21 deaths.
No. 5 France reported 18 after a high of 1,494. No. 6 Spain added 8. Germany, which was displaced from the top 10 recently by Iran and has dropped to 13th, added 9. No. 9 Iran reported 141 deaths.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 654,405 including an additional 6,556, behind the United States and Brazil. The nation added 216 more deaths, which is less than the record of 232, in 12th place.
No. 14 Canada added 24 deaths after 25 Tuesday.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, reported 12 additional deaths for a total of 5,370 in 17th. Neighboring Norway reported 1 death to rise to 251 and 17 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 19th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 3 cases Thursday. The 57 cases one week ago Sunday were the highest since 89 on April 13.
