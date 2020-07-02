New Unemployment Numbers to be released Thursday morning

Congresswoman Lois Frankel held a virtual discussion Wednesday with several local women who have been trying for months to get their state unemployment benefits. She, along with State Senator Lori Berman, is trying to get the women answers as they hit roadblocks with the state’s unemployment system. Frankel says, “why is it so complicated? We are in a pandemic, people are out of work through no fault of their own, why is this state making it so difficult to get people the benefits they need to live?”