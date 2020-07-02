Palm Tran bus drivers negotiating extra pay for driving during the pandemic

Palm Tran bus drivers were back at the negotiating table Thursday asking for extra pay for driving during the pandemic.
They originally asked for time-and-a-half pay for hazard pay but agreed to 32 hours of comp-time.
The negotiations come as Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1577 says 11 Palm Tran employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s becoming evident to us that it's becoming more dangerous and so this will go some way to help some of our employees,” ATU Local 1577 President Dwight Mattingly said.
“We believe we’ve come up with a very fair way to provide some additional appreciations to them in the form of compensatory time,” Palm Beach County Assistant County Administrator Todd Bonlarron said.
Contact 5 recently discovered 81 Palm Tran operators missed a day of work after Mattingly said some operators were afraid of getting infected with COVID-19 on the job.
Palm Tran says the absences were not all due to sick leave.
Thursday’s agreement still needs to be ratified by the union membership and the county commission.
