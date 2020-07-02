Police investigating shooting in Jupiter

Jupiter police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to a call of possible shots fired near the 100 block of W. Indiantown Rd. at approximately 9 p.m.
Investigators said 22-year-old Kevin Yepez got into a parked vehicle with a 17-year-old in a parking lot located at 145 W. Indiantown Rd. An altercation took place inside the vehicle with a brief struggle over a firearm. The firearm discharged and struck Yepez.
According to police, the 17-year-old suspect drove off with Yepez still inside the vehicle and forcefully pushed him out of the moving vehicle before fleeing the area.
Yepez was picked up by a friend who drove him to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stable.
The 17-year-old suspect was later located and taken into custody. He is currently facing charges of; armed robbery, armed kidnapping, aggravated battery with a firearm, and resisting arrest without violence.
Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Scripps Only Content 2020