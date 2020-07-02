V.P. Pence, Gov. DeSantis to discuss coronavirus in Florida

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Florida on Thursday to speak with Gov. Ron DeSantis about the latest efforts to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The pair is scheduled to hold a news conference at USF Health in Tampa at 3 p.m.
Pence last visited Florida back in May when the state was in "full Phase One" of its reopening plan.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health on Thursday, there are 169,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, a record increase of 10,109 cases from the day before.
