West Palm Beach mayor urges safe Fourth of July celebrations

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fourth of July celebrations will look different this year, and city leaders in West Palm Beach are urging residents to stay safe while enjoying the holiday weekend.
Mayor Keith James spoke Thursday morning about how Independence Day is a time to celebrate, but it's also a time to stay safe with the spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida.
Because of the pandemic, West Palm Beach won't be hosting its traditional "4th on Flagler" event.
Instead, Mayor James said he's launching a new initiative for this weekend called "DIY 4th of July," which encourages people to enjoy and host their own celebrations this weekend in a safe manner.
For those living in West Palm Beach, the the city plans to celebrate by setting off fireworks at two undisclosed locations starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
"I am deeply concerned about these numbers and what they mean for our city, so my message to everyone within the sound of my voice, don’t be complacent. Please abide by the CDC guidelines," said James.
West Palm Beach has posted several videos online which include fun, creative tutorials on how to have a safe holiday weekend at home. To watch those videos, click here.
