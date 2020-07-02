Workers continue to report glitches in Fla. unemployment site

New unemployment numbers released Thursday show some improvement with the jobless rate dipping to 11 percent in the U.S.
In Florida, 85,000 people filed for unemployment benefits last week, which is lower than the week before. However, unemployed Florida workers continue to struggle to get benefits.
"We've been hanging on, but now we're starting to dip into our savings," said Douglas Sullivan of suburban Lake Worth.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | Rebound South Florida
Sullivan said he spends most of his days on the state's unemployment website, hoping to collect money owed to him.
"I was able to contact someone live and I was working with a gentleman, and he stated, 'Everything looks perfect. You're eligible. I don't see why it's not going through, and we lost contact,'" said Sullivan.
Brandon Siegler and Amit Knightly, two West Palm Beach DJs, have become online experts on the unemployment website -– helping many over social media and on YouTube videos.
"It's really disappointing, really disappointing with all the updates they made to the site," said Siegler.
Even as the latest unemployment numbers seem to be decreasing, the problems keep mounting for those out of work.
"One of the main problems is the identity issue tool where it hasn't verified identity, so it can't go forward, like they're in the log in to the site, but it's locked," said Knightly.
In those cases, Knightly said the system seems to unlock itself eventually.
This problem is just another headache for workers looking to file for employment.
Scripps Only Content 2020