A cappella group puts unique spin on 'Star-Spangled Banner'

Making patriotic music this holiday weekend, one local man is putting his own spin on a classic.
Dean Dennis is a chiropractic doctoral student at Keiser University in West Palm Beach and also has his own a cappella band, 7th Element.
The group recorded their own version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and released the video ahead of the Fourth of July.
You can watch the performance by clicking here.
Dennis said the song's message is so important during these difficult times.
"We wanted to remind everyone in song about something we can all rally around at this point in our history," Dennis said. "A song that represents our home, the place we all live, all of its warts and all. America has always been about taking what is and making it better."
7th Element performs shows all over the country, and the group is looking forward to when they can sing together in person once again.
To learn more about 7th Element, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020