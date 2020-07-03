Coronavirus cases surge by 9,488, third most ever in state

Coronavirus continues to surge in Florida, rising by 9,488 cases – the third most ever – and 67 deaths in one day, including 13 fatalities in one day, the the Florida Department of Health announced Friday.
The cases total was 621 less than the record of 10,109 set Thursday the most in the nation. The previous record was 9,585 set one week ago Saturday.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, the total has surged to 178,594 – about three-quarter of 1 percent of the state's population. In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 55,624 for an increase of 45.2 percent.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 3,684. The number of nonresident deaths stand at 101 for a total of 3,785.
Thursday's rise was the same as Thursday's total but below the record of 83.
Palm Beach County's new deaths were 4 below the record of 17 set twice.
In the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie added one death for 50, followed by Martin at 28, an increase of 1. Indian River remained at 16 and Okeechobee has none.
Testing has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 2,083,056, including 67,091 from labs on Thursday for confirmed coronavirus or anti-bodies testing.
Likewise the positive rate has zoomed up. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent, compared with 8.6 overall now, up three-tenths of a point in one day, including 17.17 percent of results reported by labs Thurssday.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the age has decreased to 40, including 37 for tests reported Thursday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 2.1 percent.
And at one time, 15,491 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 341 in one day.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths, rising by 33 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,034, a rise of 16 in one day and 72 in one week. Broward increased by 12 to 406 and 25 over 7 days.
A total of 44 of the 67 deaths reported Thursday were in South Florida for a total of 2,070, or 56.2 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 465 compared with 423 Wednesday and the record 658 one week ago Friday for a total of 115,324, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,046 and Broward 1,113. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 107 in St. Lucie, 57 in Martin, 48 in Indian River and 12 in Okeechobee.
Florida's new cases Thursday were 758 ahead of No. 2 California's 9,348. Others were Texas with 7,915, Georgia with 3,472 and Arizona with 3,333.
Those five Sun Belt states combined were 29,429 – 60.1 percent of the U.S. record total of 56,890, breaking the day-old mark of 51,097.
Conversely five Northern states Northeastern states with the most deaths in the nation had a total of 3,516 – New York with 1,035, Pennsylvania with 839, New Jersey with 416, Massachusetts with 195 and Connecticut with 74.
During a three-day stretch from Friday through Sunday, cases statewide rose by 27,057, including 8,530 Sunday and 8,942 Friday, for an average of 9,019. Cases had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Palm Beach County has risen by 2,826 cases in one week for a 22.6 percent gain. Miami Dade has risen by 12,115 at 40.1 percent and Broward by 3,796 at 28.5 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 495 cases for 28.9 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 542 for 37.6 percent, Indian River County by 279 for 51.6 percent and Okeechobee County by 95 for 30.9 percent.
Deaths
One week ago the increased deaths statewide were 39. Besides the record 83, there were two increases of 72.
Deaths rose by 318 in the state over seven days for 9.4 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 46 for 9.4 percent. The U.S. figures are 3.1 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
Florida listed 101 nonresident deaths with no change for a total of 3,718 of residents and nonresidents who died in the state.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including New Mexico at 503, adding 3 Thursday. Nevada rose to 525 with 14 more deaths.
Deaths identified Friday in Palm Beach County were seven men and seven women, ranging from 63 to 93. Martin's additional fatalities were a 79-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man.
Testing
The total number of tests reported by labs was 67,091 through Thursday night compared with 68,804 the day before. The positive rate was 17.17 percent compared with 16.77 the day before and 14.0 two weeks ago when there were 34,399 tests.
The state reported 14.91 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive, compared with 14.56 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 12.33.
The overall positive rate was up three-tenths of a percent to 8.6, compared with 6.9 percent one week ago and 10 percent several weeks ago.
Palm Beach County has 15,324 cases out of 151,609 total tested for 10.1 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 42,311 positive cases out of 337,328 tested for 12.5 percent, and Broward is second with 18,229 cases and 210,032 tested for 8.7 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 2,208 of 17,413 for 12.7 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 1,983 positive out of 23,735 for 8.4 percent, Indian River with 820 out of 15,131 for 5.4 percent and Okeechobee with 402 out of 3,855 for 10.4 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 2.1 percent in the state compared with 4.6 percent in the United States and 4.8 percent worldwide, which passed 523,000 deaths and neared 11 million cases Thursday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.5 percent, compared with Broward at 2.2 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.4 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.5 percent in St. Lucie, 2.0 percent in Indian River and 1.3 percent in Martin.
Florida has 172 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 397 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,653 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 67.1 per million.
Age breakdown
The state on Thursday confirmed the youngest death, a 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County that was entered as a case Wednesday – the first in the 5-14 age class. There are seven in the 15-24 class, including two additions in Broward, a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old female. Others are 16-year-old girl from Lee County, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Twenty people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade. A total of 1,322 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 20 in one day.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older – compared with 40 percent two weeks ago – and 8 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 2,745 2,571 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 164, and 70 were hospitalized, with an increase of 3 in one day. From 5-14, there are 5,523, an increase of 387, with 59 in the hospital at one time, which is no increase.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 3,583, an increase of 128. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 81 to 3,050 , followed by Boynton Beach at 1,391 from 1,360 Boca Raton at 1,644, up from 1,573, Delray Beach at 978 from 954. A total of 308 in the county were not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,268, an increase of 89, followed by Stuart with 1,071 vs. 1,042.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, decreased by 5 to 197, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 15,491 people in the state have been hospitalized, which is 341 more than the day before and a rise from 13,987 last Friday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 1,887, in Palm Beach County, an increase of 27; 190 in Martin, an increase of 9; 179 in St. Lucie with an increase of 1, Indian River rose by 1 to 60 and Okeechobee went up 3 to 41.
Long-term care
More than half of the deaths, 1,915, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 231 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 20 and Palm Beach County increased by 2.
National
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 355 ahead of Louisiana, which reported 24 deaths Thursday, according to Worldometers.info.
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the death toll has risen to 131,485, including an increase of 687 Thursday after 676 Wednesday. There have been 22 days in a row of deaths under 1,000. Johns Hopkins reports 128,677.
Cases hit 2,837,189 with the record 57,236.
Last Thursday, there were 653 more deaths and 40,236 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 3,953.
Arizona, which reported a nation-high 88 deaths Wednesday, dropped to 37 with 1,757 in 17th place.
California reported the most deaths in the nation, 98, and moved into sixth place, ahead of Michigan.
Others were No. 1 New York with 23, No. 2 New Jersey with 29, No. 3 Massachusetts with 51, No. 4 Illinois with 36, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 24, No. 6 Michigan with 14, No. 8 Connecticut with 2.
No. 13 Georgia added 22 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with an increase of 3.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 13.3 percent of the 5,155 additional deaths Thursday – a figure that has been declining – and 25.1 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 31,366.
The additional death toll Wednesday was 5,062.
Like the U.S. record, the world cases mark was broken Thursday with 208,864, compared with the previous record 196,901 the day before.
Deaths have been surging in Brazil, Mexico and India, which are in the top 10.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,277 deaths, which was the most in the world, after 1,057 Wednesday for a total of 61,990. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 47,984 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,501,353 cases – about half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 679 more deaths late Thursday compared with 741 the day before and a high of 1,092 on June 4. Mexico has passed Spain into sixth place with 29,189. In addition, there were 6,741 cases.
India added 377 deaths after 438 Wednesday to rise to 28,510 in eighth place. The Asian nation also reported a record 21,948 cases.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 176 to 89 for third place with 43,995, which is behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 30 deaths.
No. 5 France reported 14 after a high of 1,494. No. 7 Spain added 5. Belgium, which was displaced by Peru from 10th place, added 7 deaths.
Germany, which was replaced from the top 10 recently by Iran and has dropped to 13th, added 3. No. 9 Iran reported 148 deaths.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 661,165, including an additional 6,760, behind the United States and Brazil. The nation added 147 more deaths, which is less than the record of 232, in 12th place.
No. 14 Canada added 27 deaths after 24 Wednesday.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, reported 12 additional deaths for a total of 5,411 in 17th. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths to remain at 251 and 6 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 19th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 5 cases Friday.
