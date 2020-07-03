Coronavirus cases surge by 9,488, third most ever in state

The state on Thursday confirmed the youngest death, a 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County that was entered as a case Wednesday – the first in the 5-14 age class. There are seven in the 15-24 class, including two additions in Broward, a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old female. Others are 16-year-old girl from Lee County, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Twenty people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.